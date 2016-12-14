Four North West Norfolk businesses form ‘complementary collaboration’ to attract visitors

Four North West Norfolk businesses are forming a “complementary collaboration” to provide special food and accommodation packages which they hope will draw more visitors to the area.

Joining forces are luxury accommodation providers, No33, which offers B&B and self-catering at properties in Hunstanton, Thornham and Brancaster Staithe; delicatessen and lifestyle shop Thornham Deli; AA three-rosette Titchwell Manor; and the high end fish and chip shop, Eric’s Fish and Chips. The package which has just been launched allows guests to stay and dine at a reduced rate.

Visitors to the area can book a two-night stay at one of five No33 B&B/self-catering locations and enjoy discounted meals at Titchwell Manor or Eric’s Fish and Chips.

Eric Snaith, owner of Titchwell Manor and Eric’s Fish and Chips, said: “This is a chance for our businesses to work together to showcase this area. All too often we are all competing to attract customers to our individual establishments. We think this is a very grown-up approach, which allows us to complement each other. We are very proud of our reputation for great food and Janie and her team are, rightly, very proud of their Deli and B&B business. It is set to be a great collaboration.”

Janie Thompson, co-owner of Thornham Deli, said: “Titchwell Manor and Eric’s Fish and Chips are fabulous places for people to enjoy the best that the Norfolk food scene has to offer. It just makes sense for us to link up with Eric and create a package where people can stay in our luxurious holiday properties and enjoy fine dining with one of the best chefs in the county.”

The packages are available from Sunday to Thursday, and include a free bottle of wine on arrival at No33, a three course meal at Titchwell Manor with complimentary canapés and a two-course meal at Eric’s Fish and Chips.