Free businesses surgeries in King’s Lynn

Enterprise agency Nwes is offering a window of opportunity for emerging and existing businesses with a free event to be held at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre next week.

The event is one of a series of surgeries which will be held across the East Anglia region from now until March.

In Thursday, November 10, KLIC is hosting ‘The benefits of having an accountant’, an event supported by Kirby and Haslam Accountants and Barclays Bank. It will provide mini-consultations, networking and refreshments at the prestigious innovation centre, which was officially opened in June. Pre-start and existing business owners are invited to book their free places. With mini one-to-one consultations with business experts, there will also be opportunities to network with other business owners. Information will be provided from Nwes about funded support for businesses and the range of property services that are available through the enterprise agency, including easy in, easy out office space, virtual business solutions and conference and meeting room facilities, which are available to hire.

Nwes area manager Suzanne Willett said: “The surgeries offer excellent networking opportunities and a chance to hear from Nwes about how we can provide business support. We would also encourage visitors to KLIC to look around the state-of-the-art meeting rooms, office space and embrace the innovative atmosphere.”

West Norfolk’s newest business hub, KLIC is a centre for business formation, knowledge transfer and engagement with world leading companies. KLIC is hoped to act as a catalyst for further economic development and employment opportunities in the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area of King’s Lynn.

Business Surgeries are taking place at Nwes Business Centres in Norwich, Ipswich, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth between now and March 2017.

For further information, visit http://www.nwes.org.uk/advice-and-training/events/norfolk/business/business-surgery-with-the-pros-4

Contact Nwes to book your free place on 08456 099 991 or email info@nwes.org.uk