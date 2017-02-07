Free course on construction skills in King’s Lynn for young unemployed people

Unemployed young people are being offered the chance to take part in a free course in Lynn with the Prince’s Trust to help them get into work.

The Get into Construction programme is taking place from March 27 to April 21. Trainees will develop new skills, gain experience and earn a health and safety qualification and a Construction Skills Certificate Scheme card.

Other courses include the Get Started with Outdoor Activities programme which is taking place in Thetford from March 20-24. Young people will gain new skills, experience and complete a team challenge.

The Trust has partnered with Balfour Beatty to deliver a construction course and Thorpe Woodlands Adventure Centre to help young people explore working in the outdoors.

Paul Beesley, Interim Director for The Prince’s Trust in Central England, said: “Unemployed young people often just need a chance to prove they have the motivation and talent required to get on the career ladder. We encourage young people out there to get in touch and find out about the different opportunities on offer.”

Young people interested in the programmes should contact Peter.Hennessey@princes-trust.org.uk or call 07946559335.