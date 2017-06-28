Free courses on social media for business in King’s Lynn

A free fully funded course looking at social media platforms and how to use them effectively in business is being held in Lynn.

The three-day course is being run through Ixion, an Ofsted Grade 2 not-for-profit subsidiary of The Shaw Trust which has secured the European Social Fund Contract for Greater Peterborough and Greater Cambridge.

This programme takes place on Wednesday, July 12, in the first week, and continues on Monday and Tuesday, July 17 and 18. It is an intermediate level course designed for business owners and marketing professionals wishing to develop a social media strategy.

The course will allow participants to achieve EDEXCEL accredited training at Level 3 in Social Networking Management and Principles of Social Media.

As spaces are limited, book a place by calling 01245 254875 or email shortcourses@ixionholdings.com