Free ‘Fit for Finance’ seminar at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre event

Enterprise agency Nwes, which provides business support throughout the east of England, has teamed up with Barclays to hold events to mark Global Entrepreneurship Week 2016.

The events, which are free to attend, offer entrepreneurs and existing business owners the chance to pick up tips in business finance and cyber security.

The Nwes and Barclays Fit for Finance event takes place on Monday, November 14, the first day of Global Entrepreneurship Week, at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

Nwes hopes that the events will inspire and encourage people to explore their potential as self-starters and innovators. Kevin Horne, Chief Executive of Nwes said: “Nwes is on hand to offer a range of total business support to entrepreneurs and start-ups in the region. We hope these events will inspire even more entrepreneurial spirit. We know how these businesses are creating jobs and fuelling the local economy, so we want to support them and break down any barriers to their success.”

Adam Green, Business Banking at Barclays said: “The events are a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and existing business owners to get together to learn new skills and to share ideas. Barclays is supporting entrepreneurs through its High Growth and Entrepreneurs’ proposition in direct response to Britain’s scale up gap.”

For more information and to book your free place on the event please visit www.nwes.org.uk or contact KLIC on 01553 970970.