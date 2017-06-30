Freebridge Chief Executive wins Leader of the Year

Freebridge Community Housing’s chief executive has won in the Inspirational Leader of the Year category at the Housing Heroes Awards.

Tony Hall was presented with the award during the opening ceremony of the Housing 2017 conference in Manchester on June 26.

The nomination focussed on the opportunities and support Mr Hall has provided across the business, cultivating an open and inclusive atmosphere within Freebridge.

Supporting statements from a number of employees, attesting to his inspirational leadership, were included in the nomination.

He said: “It came as a massive surprise when I found out that my colleagues had nominated me for this award, but to actually win is incredible.

“I am lucky to be in a job that I really enjoy and receiving this award is possibly on of the biggest honours I could have.”

Mr Hall has spent almost 30 years working at a senior level in social housing and local governments all over the country.

Prior to his appointment at Freebridge Community Housing he has been a corporate director with West Norfolk Council, and lead on the voluntary transfer of the housing stock over to Freebridge in 2006.