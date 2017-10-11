Fuel supplier with base in King’s Lynn launches rebrand

Certas Energy, the UK’s largest independent supplier of fuels and lubricants, which has a base in Lynn, has officially launched in the South East under one brand name.

The nationwide supplier, which operates over 30 individual depots in the region including the one in Estuary Road formerly known as Pace Petroleum, has rebranded all its depots as Certas Energy.

By bringing all the depots under one name, it will be easier for customers to access Certas Energy’s products to keep their businesses moving.

Certas Energy customers include farms, construction sites, schools and haulage companies.

Richard Billington, regional director for Certas Energy said: “The roll-out of the Certas Energy brand means business as usual for thousands of local commercial and domestic customers in the South East, who will continue to speak with the same people and see the same familiar faces delivering their fuel safely and on-time via our local distribution network.

“Our high performance products optimise efficiency and bring added value to customers. With one hundred years of fuel and lubricants experience, our proven track record of dependable service tailored to customers’ individual needs ensures that we can keep businesses moving day and night.”