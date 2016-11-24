Fun expected at Swaffham switch on

Donations for next year’s Swaffham Christmas lights will be collected during tonight’s annual switch-on in the Market Place.

This year’s event, which has been organised by the Swaffham Trade Association, will see the switch-on take place at 6pm.

Donations from members of the public and businesses have contributed towards the new lights and it is hoped that this will encourage more visitors to come to the town and see them.

Elizabeth Mason, from Swaffham Trade Association, said: “We hope that lots of people will not only come and see the new lights, but also visit the Victorian market where everyone can shop for their Christmas gifts.”

The market will take place between 2pm and 8pm and Santa will be in his grotto from 3pm in the Plowright Arcade with his real reindeer.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Fakenham Town Band, RockavoX singers, Oasis Church singers, choirs from the Sacred Heart and Swaffham Junior schools.

There will also be a funfair and rides for the small children.

As well as collecting donations for next year’s lights switch-on, raffle tickets will also be on sale.

Drawn on December 2, the first prize is £250 cash, while there are number of fantastic hampers to be won, which have kindly been donated by Bookers of Lynn.