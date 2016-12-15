Funding will boost mentoring service offered to schools in West Norfolk

Funding has been granted which will help provide an important mentoring service available to schools across West Norfolk.

The Skills Service has secured £47,000 worth of investment from The Careers and Enterprise Company, which will enable its skills brokerage team to offer further support to young people in Greater Cambridgeshire and Greater Peterborough, including West Norfolk. The Skills Service is part of Opportunity Peterborough’s economic development portfolio.

The investment, boosted with additional funding from the Local Enterprise Partnership and Peterborough City Council, will help The Skills Service to develop an employer mentoring programme to work with students who are at critical stages in their education and who are not currently realising their potential.

Jacqui Farrell, business and education development manager for West Norfolk, said: “This mentoring programme is a fantastic addition to our existing employer brokerage service and I look forward to working with both the businesses and schools in West Norfolk to get this up and running. We believe that mentoring, whether as a group or on an individual basis, can really help to motivate and inspire young people about the world of work.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding, which will enable us to further enhance our global award-winning Skills Service.

“Mentoring is a natural addition to our offering, which has seen us deliver careers inspiration activities to over 19,000 young people in the last year.

“Inspiring young people about their futures is vital for economic growth and I urge businesses in Peterborough and the surrounding areas to find out more and get involved.”