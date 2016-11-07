Golden moments for ticket winners at Dersingham store opening

Shoppers in Dersingham were in for a Willy Wonka-themed treat on Saturday, October 29, as they hoped to receive a golden ticket at a new store opening. The village’s Central England Co-operative store on Lynn Road was officially opened by Dersingham Parish Council, where 50 lucky visitors received a special ticket and won a variety of prizes. Sam Kerr from Dersingham said she was amazed when her son Toby unwrapped a ticket to find they had won a TV.

Pictured are, from left: Grace Ringwood, 6, Toby Kerr, 8, and Harley Kerr, 4 with staff members and winners.