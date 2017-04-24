Golden rules for business websites explained at free seminar in King’s Lynn

West Norfolk business owners and entrepreneurs have a unique and free opportunity to find out how they can achieve more from their website.

The free seminar is being held on Tuesday, May 9, from 10am at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC).

It is being hosted by Glen Piggott, director of Sound Wave Marketing, the award winning web designers based in Castle Rising.

He will cover the seven golden rules that make a big difference to the success of a website.

He said: “A business’s website sits at the core of all its marketing. If you have a new prospect that’s heard about your business, the first thing they do is check out your website so they can quickly gauge if you’re a good fit for them and this seminar promises to help you achieve more from your website.

“The seminar is ideal if you are thinking about redesigning your website soon, feel frustrated that your website just doesn’t get the results you want or are overwhelmed and confused about all the different ‘instant success’ messages you get bombarded with daily.

“There’s no fluff or puff, these are proven ways that have helped other businesses transform their website. People will go away with real practical advice.”

After the seminar, a free lunch will be provided and attendees will have the opportunity to network with each together.

There are only 35 places available so registering early is recommended at www.7GoldenRules.co.uk or call KLIC reception on 01553 970970 or email klicreception@nwes.org.uk