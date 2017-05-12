Golden rules for business websites revealed at free seminar held at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre

Business owners learned how to get more from their websites at a free seminar held at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre led by Glen Piggott, of Sound Wave Marketing, based in Castle Rising.

During the event on Tuesday, Glen covered “the seven golden rules for website success”, proven ways for businesses to transform and improve their websites. Said Glen: “There was a strong turnout and very positive feedback from those attending. Some said that they felt they had a deeper understanding about the basics and that the seminar had improved their confidence.

“One of the most common questions asked was how to increase traffic on a website, so I explained that the most important thing was to concentrate on conversion first.” Website conversion means getting visitors to be active on the site such as buying a product, signing up for a newsletter, downloading a document or filling in a contact form.

Following on from the seminar’s success, Glen said he would look into running another similar event or workshop in future.