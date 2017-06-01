Good recycling habits earns cash for West Norfolk charities

Good recycling habits has earned cash for three West Norfolk charities in a second handout since a new scheme came into operation.

The Norfolk Hospice West Norfolk Mind and Scotty’s Little Soldiers have all benefitted from the recycling efforts of West Norfolk residents.

West Norfolk Recycling Rewards gave the top prize of £1,500 to Norfolk Hospice while runners-up West Norfolk Mind and Scotty’s Little Soldiers received £750 each.

Councillor Ian Devereux, borough council cabinet member for Environment, said: “It’s fantastic that the West Norfolk Recycling Rewards scheme is motivating residents to recycle more, and provides support for local charities in the community at the same time.

“With more than 3,700 households signed up, it’s great to see our residents really getting behind it.”

David Shaw, from West Norfolk Mind, said: “We want to thank everyone who voted for us, we really appreciate your efforts.

“These donations are vital to our work and will allow us to continue to provide resources for people with mental health issues and their family and friends.”

West Norfolk Recycling Rewards was launched to all households in May of last year.

It has been successfully encouraging householders to recycle more and waste less.

The scheme works by awarding residents with individual and community rewards for better recycling practises.

The borough is split into five communities who compete against each other to earn the most Green Points and wasting less, with the communities that earn the most Green Points every six months winning the biggest donations for the local charity most popular among their residents.

The top three performing communities for this round of donations were West Norfolk Fens, West Norfolk Central and Southern and Downham.

The top performing individuals are also rewarded with vouchers prizes every month.

All West Norfolk residents can sign up to Recycling Rewards for free at www.westnorfolk.localgreenpoints.com