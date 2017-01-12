Gooderstone road to close during bridge work

Work to carry out maintenance to Langwade Bridge, over the River Gadder, on Watermill Lane in Gooderstone is planned to begin on Monday, January 23.

The work involves the removal of five ash trees which are growing too close to the brick walls of the bridge.

This will take two days to complete and the road will be closed to vehicles to provide safe working area and conditions.

During the closure there will be a signed western diversion via Cockley Cley. Access to properties, and pedestrian access over the bridge, will be maintained at all times.

The work, which will cost £8,000, is being carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.