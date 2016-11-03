Goody bags at opening of new clothing store in King’s Lynn

A new women’s clothing shop is set to open in Lynn’s Broad Street next week in response to customer requests on the brand’s website.

Lavitta will open on Thursday, November 10, at 9am, with the first 50 customers receiving a goody bag of its products.

Brothers Anil and Anand Chima, are directors of Lavitta. Anand said: “We are excited to be bringing the Lavitta brand to Lynn.

“Our offerings of flattering fashion caters for ladies who are looking for affordable, fashionable clothing that’s cut and designed to flatter their figure and give them confidence in whatever they’re wearing.

“We launched our e-commerce site www.lavitta.co.uk in 2015, and we have been opening stores through 2016. We had a considerable number of requests through our website to open a store in the Lynn area, so we decided to listen to our customers and bring Lavitta to the town.

“A great opportunity arose to take a space in the town and we felt that now was the right time to open a new store.

“Our research shows that Lynn is a great demographic for our customer, and we’re looking forward to bringing flattering fashion to the town, and getting to know the community.”

Its current seasonal range includes faux fur coats and wrap dresses.