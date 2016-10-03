Great Ryburgh maltings group features in national league table of Britain’s leading private mid-market growth companies

Crisp Maltings Group, based in Great Ryburgh, has succeeded in gaining a place in the Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table, published yesterday.

The table ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales. Crisp Maltings, which supplies a diverse range of quality malts to breweries and distilleries the world over, was placed 249th in the table.

Its sales reached £117 million in the year ending 2014. The business employs more than 240 people.

Its barley, cereals and other grains are selectively sourced through dedicated grower groups that consist of farms in East Anglia, Scotland and other parts of the UK.

The league table complements the Top Track 100 league table, published in July, of Britain’s biggest private companies by listing the next 250 growth firms.