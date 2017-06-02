Greenyard Frozen has new address on road map in King’s Lynn

Greenyard Frozen UK, on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate, has a change of address thanks to the naming of a new link road after the business.

Greenyard Way is now the official address for the company, which is a world leader in processing freshly harvested vegetables and fruit.

UK managing director Nigel Terry, said: “Greenyard, under various names, has been a significant employer in the Lynn region for several decades, employing around five hundred people at peak times of the year. It has invested heavily in the Lynn site over the years, most recently in a new biological treatment plant in line with its green and sustainable values. We look forward to continuing to be a key business along Greenyard Way in the future.” Pinguin was acquired by Greenyard Foods in 2014.