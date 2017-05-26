Grimston garage celebrates runner-up position in awards scheme entered by hundreds

Leziate Drove Garage in Grimston is celebrating receiving a runner-up position in a national awards scheme from hundreds of contenders.

The business took joint second place in the Garage of the Year awards run by AutoCare. The awards celebrate garages’ excellence in digital activity, branding of garage premises and website and regularly attending training courses.

Managing director Chris Spragg said: “We joined the AutoCare network mainly because of the benefits and the branding it offered small independent garages such as ourselves. This has allowed us to compete in a very competitive market against the larger franchised dealers.

“It’s really useful and worthwhile, because the AutoCare network supplies us with recommended and trusted partners in many fields, such as insurance, stationary, clothing, computer system and training.

“All departments of the garage can undertake training in their specialist field, whether it is diagnostics, fuel systems or manufacture specific topics, this service is invaluable and we use this to the maximum.

“Another excellent benefit that keeps us on the AutoCare network is that it keeps us up to date with industry news, this is via regional meetings with specialist current topics. At the moment the hot topic in the automotive trade is hybrid/electric vehicle technology. We’re well prepared for such trends and have recently attained certification to work on hybrid and electric vehicles by AutoCare.

“I also have to mention that all our staff are very dedicated and willing to take on a challenge. This would be a good time to thank them all for their support and dedication over the last year. The hard work by all the technicians and everyone at Leziate has paid off as we were awarded runner up in Garage of the year. Approximately 550 garages were entered.”

Chris collected the award at the AutoCare AGM in Cardiff, along with a staff training award.

Maria McCullough, who is the garage network manager, presented the award to Chris Spragg.