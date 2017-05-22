Hair-raising fundraiser for Swaffham hospice

Just Hair, in Swaffham, held a coffee morning in aid of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice Support at the Assembly Rooms.

They raised a fantastic amount of £2,210, including match funding by Barclays Bank.

Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice Support, who provide practical and emotional support to people with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, thank salon owner Gill Creed, and all of her wonderful staff, for all of their hard work, and everyone who supported the event.

Pictured above, from left, are: Lisa, Emma, Gill Creed, Theresa and Tanya.