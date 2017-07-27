Happy friers are an appetite for Sutton Bridge

The tight-knit team at a Sutton Bridge takeaway are celebrating their second anniversary determined to be the village’s “kebab choice”.

Family Kebab, in Bridge Road, has gained customers from an eight-mile radius because of its freshly made salads, pizzas and dough.

It’s very important in this business for us to do nice food for people so they can come in and say ‘we love your salads, kebabs and pizzas’ Abdul Kadir Tozsu, Family Kebab, Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge

Manager Abdul Kadir Tozsu said: “When we took over from the previous owner, we changed the menu and bought a new gas oven to make the pizzas.

“It’s very important in this business for us to do nice food for people so they can come in and say ‘we love your salads, kebabs and pizzas’.

“All of my staff and I try to give people good food, but it’s also important to serve them with a smile on our faces.”

Abdul started his career in the food industry aged 14 and worked in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Chatteris before taking over the Sutton Bridge takeaway.

He said: “I ran a shop in Chatteris with my brother for five years before coming to Sutton Bridge two years ago.

“We like to do the best for our customers and that way we’ll become the choice for kebab in Sutton Bridge.”

Could you be in the running?

Nottingham Building Society to take over Norwich and Peterborough Spalding branch

Roythornes continues to grow in size