Harpley energy assessment business wins two accoaldes in national awards scheme

A Harpley business anonymously nominated by a client for an award in a national scheme is delighted to have received not just one but two prizes in recognition of its achievements.

Navitas EAS, in Nethergate Street, provides energy assessments to the construction industry, estate agents and property developers both locally and UK wide.

In the Sustainable Building Awards 2016, it was chosen as the winners of Construction Assessment Specialists of the Year – UK and also the BUILD Innovation Award for Sustainable Energy Solutions – UK.

The business was set up ten years ago by Richard Williams, who was later joined by his step-daughter Sophie Gould, and both are co-directors of the business.

Said Sophie: “We feel this is a huge achievement and are extremely pleased. These are the first awards for Navitas and we are very proud. After we were nominated, we were asked to answer a set of questions which then went before a panel of judges and then we were asked to give more details about the business as a whole.”

Navitas EAS services covers all construction assessment needs from SAP (Standard Assessment Procedure) calculations and Energy Performance Certificates (EPC), through to Part G water efficiency calculations and air pressure testing.

Said Sophie: “We provide straightforward and practical advice every time, whatever the project, whether it’s an EPC for an existing house or a commercial project. We guide our customers through the compliance process from design to completion.”

Clients include architects, developers, house builders, private landlords estate agents, property management companies, housing associations and local authority housing standards departments.

“Our mission is to support clients in navigating the often confusing world of sustainability by providing advice which is easily accessible,” said Sophie.

“With our expertise we can support our clients to see projects focusing on local products, green materials, minimising waste and building to last a lifetime.”