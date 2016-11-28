Heacham becomes hotspot destination for self-catering holiday homes

Heacham has become one of the most popular spots on the North Norfolk coast for holiday bookings, along with Sheringham, according to self-catering holiday company Norfolk Country Cottages.

Both destinations have seen bookings surge by more than 50 per cent year on year.

The company, which has a base in Burnham Market, and is the largest independently-owned self-catering cottage company in the region revealed that so far during 2016 bookings for properties in Sheringham saw a 59 per cent increase, while properties in Heacham grew by more than 52 per cent.

The end of season analysis shows that it is new towns and villages seeing the greatest growth in the past year, rather than past peak performers such as Burnham Market.

Additionally, Norfolk Country Cottages has reported that the age of its visitors to the county is falling – the proportion of 18-35-year-olds has almost doubled in the last year, with 35-50-year-old travellers also increasing. However, visitors who are 50+ have declined in the last year, indicating that Norfolk has become a more desirable destination for younger travellers staying with Norfolk Country Cottages.

In the last year, Norfolk Country Cottages has seen a 36 per cent increase in homeowner recruitment with 72 new properties added to its portfolio, compared with 53 in 2015. Homeowner loyalty remains consistently high, with 74 per cent of its clients staying with Norfolk Country Cottages for more than two years, and almost half remaining with the company for more than five years.

“Norfolk continues to attract growing numbers of visitors, and interestingly a greater number of younger visitors who have traditionally opted for overseas destinations,” said general manager Heather McCraith.

“Sheringham and Heacham were our hotspot destinations this year, with more visitors booking our cottages here than in any other part of Norfolk. The landscape of Norfolk tourism is shifting and we look forward to talking with new clients interested in letting their properties with Norfolk Country Cottages in 2017.”