Heacham wellbeing practitioner teaches pupils about relaxation

Pupils from Heacham Infant and Nursery School received a lesson in building confidence and resilience when they were visited by wellbeing practitioner Nicki Williamson.

Nicki, who lives in Heacham and runs a business called The Wellbeing People, provides workshops for children in Years 1-11 as well as giving one-to-one sessions. During her visit to the Heacham school, she led sessions with groups of children from Years 1 and 2 teaching them tools and techniques to maintain postive feelings and reject negative emotions. She said: “If we can help children with confidence and self-esteem at a young age they are better placed to deal with difficult situations that may trigger anxiety.

Nicki set up her independent business in 2013 after 25 years in the corporate sector. She’s a mum of three and a qualified neuro linguistic programming instructor and hypnotherapist.

