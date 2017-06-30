Henchmans gaming shop celebrates as it moves into larger premises in Swaffham

Gaming shop Henchmans in Swaffham has become so popular it has moved into larger premises to meet the rising demand for its products and facilities.

Last Friday Town Mayor Jill Skinner officially opened the new shop at 13 Station Street and its new signage was unveiled.

This was followed by refreshments and a cake was provided by Market Cross to mark the occasion.

Throughout the day there was a large selection of tabletop and collectable card games available with open play for all ages and abilities.

In the evening there were more card games and celebrations continued on Saturday with the shop open as usual in the daytime, and a board games session with open play for all gamers in the evening.

The new premises can now offer extra space for an even wider range of tabletop and collectable games, new lines and an expanded Open Play section.

Henchmans was established five years ago as an independent shop by Keith Sandle.

He said: “Our launch day for the new premises was a fantastic success.

“We were busy throughout the day, and were delighted to be supported by so many local business owners and customers from near and far.

“It is the beginning of a new phase for Henchmans and we aim to continue to push the beautiful market town of Swaffham as a destination for gamers and holiday makers alike via a highly sought after and well-curated stock of tabletop games and collectible card games.”