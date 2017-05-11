Historic King’s Lynn pub put up for sale again

A historic Lynn pub has been put up for sale again, barely a year after its current owners bought the site.

Hawthorn Leisure took over the Lattice House in May last year, having agreed a deal to purchase it from its previous owners, JD Wetherspoon.

But the current owners this week confirmed that it was seeking a buyer for the building, which stands on the corner of Chapel Street and Market Lane.

In a statement, the company said: “The Lattice House pub has been placed on the open market as a going concern and continues to trade as normal until a purchaser steps forward.

“It’s a great opening as a freehold opportunity for an operator whose portfolio this fits.”

Hundreds of people signed a petition calling for the Grade II listed pub to be saved when JD Wetherspoon initially put it on the market in 2015, amid fears that it could be demolished.

The pub was one of more than 30 that were put up for sale by the chain at that time.

Originally built in the 15th century as a townhouse, the building was first used as an inn in the early 18th century and remained in business for more than 200 years before closing in 1919.

The site was returned to the pub trade in the early 1980s when it was bought by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).