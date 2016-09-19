Holiday cottage company with base in Burnham Market seeks new recruits to expand portfolio

Self-catering holiday cottage company, Norfolk Country Cottages, which has a base at Burnham Market, has launched a recruitment drive to find four new staff members for its property recruitment team.

The new team will be tasked with finding the best locations and homes for its self-catering cottages lettings business.

The new recruits will complement the company’s office-based team, and will be offered a flexible role to property hunt in their area to expand the portfolio of more than 450 self-catering cottages across the county.

The roles will cover West Norfolk, North Norfolk, the East coast and Norfolk Broads. Successful applicants will require an intimate knowledge of their area and community to identify, target and recruit suitable holiday properties and new building developments with the potential for holiday rental.

Norfolk Country Cottages will be on location at Creake Abbey Farmers’ Market and at Woodforde’s Brewery’s open weekend on December 5 and 6.

General manager Heather McCraith said: “We are looking for four dynamic individuals who are passionate about North Norfolk, property and interiors to grow and expand our property recruitment team.

“Like property locators Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer who search for the very best homes on the hit show Location, Location, Location, our new recruits will have a brief to hunt down the best houses in fantastic locations to help us expand our portfolio and offer holidaymakers in Norfolk the best choice for their getaway.

“Applicants must be well-connected, know their area intimately and have a passion for all that Norfolk has to offer. At Norfolk Country Cottages we offer flexible working from home and a host of employee benefits, as we believe that’s the way forward, and we hope to hear from some fantastic applicants who share our vision for building on the continuing success of Norfolk as a leisure and tourism destination.

“Norfolk is full of dynamic people and whether it’s a mum returning to work or a well-connected lady or gentleman of leisure, we look forward to hearing from them with their application.”