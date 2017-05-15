Holiday treat for King’s Lynn staff team to mark anniversary

A Lynn based waste management broker celebrated its tenth birthday by taking its staff to sunny Spain.

AMA Waste Management Ltd, based in the North Lynn Business Village treated its staff and their partners to a long weekend away in the Costa Del Sol after another successful year for the waste and skip hire company.

The break was a chance for the team to officially mark their success after hitting £10 million turnover for 2016/17 financial year, just in time for the birthday festivities.

Managing director Ben Lukey, who opened AMA’s Leeds office in 2016 after record turnover, started the company from a small London office offering nationwide skip hire. Business rapidly developed, achieving £1 million in sales in its first year.

January 2008 saw AMA relocate to Mr Lukey’s home town of Lynn and taking on his first employee. The company quickly developed from offering just skip hire to providing all waste collection and disposal services for both commercial and domestic customers. Over the years, AMA has developed into a one stop shop for all services required by the construction industry.

Mr Lukey is particularly proud that AMA has achieved a 40 per cent boost in annual turnover for the past five consecutive years.

He said: “As a local person I’m proud to have established a business with such longevity in my home county.

“Ten years in business is a huge achievement for us. We have 25 employees now across two offices, and the fact that we can offer a decade of waste management experience is a great selling point for the company. I would like to thank all of our suppliers and customers for their continued support.

AMA Waste Group’s divisions now include AMA Waste Management, AMA Skip Hire, AMA Aggregates, AMA Container Hire and AMA Waste Services.

The broker has recently added to their roster of services by launching AMA Waste Reports, an online portal for clients to view all of their waste data.