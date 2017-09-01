Home boarding for dogs business based in Hunstanton marks first anniversary

One year after setting up her home boarding for dogs business, Tania Stowe, of Hunstanton, has seen a healthy rise in client numbers and plenty of happy hosts.

Last summer she launched her franchise Barking Mad (North West Norfolk), which offers an alternative to kenneling by providing accommodation for canines in people’s homes.

Tania Stowe, celebrates the successful first year of her business Barking Mad.

She said: “It has been wonderful – I have signed up more than 20 hosts who regularly offer their homes. We are getting repeat business and once someone has used our service, they always come back.

“I had not realised just how much satisfaction the hosts would get from the experience. They are people who care so much about their canine companions.”

For some people the emotional and financial responsibility of full-time pet ownership is impractical. Barking Mad offers them the opportunity to join their community of host families, who provide a loving home environment for someone else’s dog whilst they are away.

Said Tania: “We have joined forces with the Hunstanton Methodist Church to host a regular get together for people who find themselves isolated and unable to get out to socialise very much or feel daunted by the prospect of socialising.

“Many of the attendees are people who have had dogs in the past but can no longer commit to caring for a pet anymore. We host a monthly informal gathering for people to come along for a cup of tea and cake.”

To mark Barking Mad’s first birthday, a tea party was held in the church for hosts accompanied by some of their dogs.

During the past year nationally Barking Mad has had its services advertised on TV and was also awarded the ISO 9001 quality standard, recognising high quality service for customers and hosts.

Anyone who wants to find out more about joining the team of hosts, should contact Tania Stowe on 01485 205715 or send an email to tania.stowe@barkingmad.uk.com.