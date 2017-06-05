Housing developer with projects in King’s Lynn invited to royal garden party

Representatives from housing developer Lovell, which is behind several major projects in Lynn, were guests at Buckingham Palace for a special garden party.

The event in the royal grounds was held to celebrate the centenary of national safety charity the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Lovell’s regional health, safety and environment manager Glenn Whitten joined colleagues to mark the occasion, having been invited

in recognition of the company’s award-winning health and safety record across the UK.

In East Anglia, Lovell currently holds the RoSPA President’s Award, having already achieved ten consecutive Gold RoSPA awards for maintaining the strictest safety standards and rigorous safety management systems at its construction sites and offices across the region.

In Lynn, in partnership with West Norfolk Council, Lovell will build up to 600 homes with a potential value of up to £80 million in the area by 2020. The company has started work on 130 homes at Marsh Lane, Gaywood, which make up the first phase of new housing.

Lovell is also continuing to work on a £30 million regeneration programme at Hillington Square for Freebridge Community Housing. The company is now working on the fourth phase of this large-scale redevelopment of the 1960s-built estate having successfully completed the third phase.

The palace garden party was hosted by the Duke of York, Prince Andrew. Lovell head of health and safety Darryl Hammond says: “It was a huge honour to visit the Palace and help celebrate RoSPA’s 100 years of saving lives. We had a brilliant time in stunning surroundings with weather to match.”