Housing developer working on major King’s Lynn projects retains elite gold standard status

Housing developer Lovell, which is working on several multi million pound housing schemes in Lynn, has gained gold again from Investors In People.

The company is celebrating recognition that it is officially a great place to work having retained IIP’s Gold standard award. The achievement puts it into the top bracket of 14 per cent of organisations with IIP accreditation to have achieved the gold level award.

The gold standard is the highest award bestowed by IIP, the leading accreditation system for business improvement through people management.

After an assessment, IIP praised Lovell’s leadership, approach to recruitment, communications with its staff and the strong relationships the company builds with stakeholders and communities.

Developer Lovell designs, builds and sells homes across East Anglia as well as undertaking large-scale housing regeneration and refurbishment projects. In Lynn, a partnership with West Norfolk Council will see Lovell build up to 600 homes with a potential value of up to £80 million in the area by 2020.

The company recently began work on 130 homes at Marsh Lane, Gaywood, which make up the first phase of new housing. Lovell is also continuing to work on a £30 million regeneration programme at the Hillington Square for Freebridge Community Housing. The company is now working on the fourth phase of this large-scale redevelopment of the 1960s-built estate having successfully completed the third phase.

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “Investors in People Gold accreditation is the sign of a great employer, a top-performing place to work and a clear commitment to success. Lovell should be extremely proud of their achievement.”

Lovell regional managing director Simon Medler said: “Our commitment to developing and supporting our staff reflects the crucial role they play in our continuing success and how much we value them.

“It is thanks to their hard work, talent and expertise that we are able to deliver a high-performing service for our clients. Having first achieved the IIP gold award three years ago, to have it once again confirmed indicates the emphasis we put on ensuring that Lovell remains a company which operates to the highest standards in the way we manage and treat our staff – as well as in our relationships with our customers and partners.”