Hundreds of students from across West Norfolk due to attend major careers event

A careers event which last year attracted hundreds of students from across West Norfolk is promising to be even bigger and better this year.

Following the success of last year’s Careers Show, The Skills Service and WorldSkills UK have secured funding towards the 2017 event from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Enterprise Partnership’s Signpost2Skills project and The Careers & Enterprise Company.

This collaboration means the Careers Show can be extended to a wider audience and introduce inspirational Skills Competition Showcases, working alongside other local partners.

Last year more than 600 students from Springwod High School, King’s Lynn Academy and Smithdon High School in Hunstanton attended the event and organisers expect that figure will increase this year.

The Careers Show, which takes place at the East of England Showground in Peterborough on Friday, June 23, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, aims to inform and inspire young people aged 14 to 24 about the wide range of career opportunities on offer, both locally and beyond. It is anticipated there will be over 200 exhibitors from all sectors.

Employers, colleges and training organisations will bring along inspiring and interactive activities for visitors to try out and get a feel for what it would be like to work in different industries.

There will also be the opportunity to meet ‘skills champions – young people who have excelled in technical skills – and to benefit from expert careers and jobs advice.

A drop-in CV bootcamp with business professionals will provide useful tips on improving CVs, plus qualified careers advisers will offer personalised help. Music and dance acts will be performing throughout the day to create a fun and engaging atmosphere, with several refreshment and picnic areas on site.

Last year the Careers Show attracted nearly 3,500 visitors, a number that is expected to grow to over 5,000 with students and young people being invited from the whole of the LEP area. The event is FREE to attend and a transport subsidy will be available for all schools and colleges to apply for.

Anyone interested in exhibiting or getting involved in the event should contact The Skills Service on 01733 863696 or email info@theskillsservice.co.uk. To keep up-to-date with plans for the Careers Show, visit www.careersshow.co.uk, like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/TheSkillsService or follow us on Twitter @UK_Skills.