Hunstanton bins to stay for now

Despite the anger of Hunstanton town councillors over them, it appears the new bins on the promenade will stay for the time being.

But West Norfolk Council chiefs have admitted the Heritage Gardens project will not be finished on time, though they insist it should still be done by the main summer holiday period.

Borough officials insist the bins are being well used, despite the concerns of town councillors.

They also claim they offer greater capacity for rubbish and can be moved in case of emergency.

Ian Devereux, the authority’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The bins we used to have were washed away in the tidal surge of 2013, and whilst we had put in temporary bins, we needed something that would be easily removable should another surge be predicted.

“We also needed to increase the capacity given the increased number of food kiosks on the prom.

“We acknowledge that these pods are rather large, but they have been well used so far this season and are very easy to empty. We will see how things go over the summer season.”

Meanwhile, the borough council says work is continuing on the Heritage Gardens project and several areas will be completed over the next few days. Contractors will also be asked to remove the cordon around the site.

The new statue of Henry Le Strange is expected to be completed by the scheduled end of the contract for the project in mid-June, along with a new play area, Time and Tide garden, town cross, town sign and work at the St Edmund’s Church.

But the authority has confirmed that work on the butterfly shelters will not be completed until mid-July.

They say that is because extra work has been found to be necessary following structural examinations.

But borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “Given the scale of this project with so many different elements, I am delighted that so much has been completed to plan.

“There have been a few unavoidable hiccups which is so often the case with projects of this size and nature, but everyone is working to get the scheme completed as quickly as possible.

“The improvements are already visible and I am sure residents and visitors will enjoy the new gardens immensely once the work is finalised.

“We thank people for their patience and understanding while the work has been ongoing and would like to assure people that by the main holiday season all works should be completed.”