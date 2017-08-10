Hunstanton caught in full bloom

Hunstanton was in full bloom on Monday as judges from the Royal Horticultural Society visited the resort for the national Britain in Bloom competition.

The town is one of 78 finalists vying to win a gold award in this year’s competition.

Led by West Norfolk Mayor Carol Bower, who is chairman of the Hunstanton in Bloom group, judges were taken on a tour of the town.

They browsed the High Street, the community orchard, Boston Square, the Town Hall and Hunstanton Heritage Gardens.

The Hunstanton Bloom group is competing in the coastal under 12k category of the competition and hope to be regognised as one of the cleanest, greenset and most beautiful places in the UK.

Each finalist will be awarded a Gold, Silver Gilt, Silver or Bronze medal when the results are announced at the Britain in Bloom awards ceremony, in Llandudno, at the end of October.

Coun Bower said: “Our group of volunteers did a fantastic job of preparing Hunstanton for the judges’ visit.

“We’re confident that the hard work of everyone has paid off, and we’ve achieved the level Britain in Bloom expects.

“This isn’t the first time that Hunstanton has got through to the national stages of the competition and we were delighted to welcome the judges to our beautiful town once again.

“We’re always conscious of what an honour it is to get to this stage, and we’re just hoping we can match our previous successes in the competition.”

Britain in Bloom is the UK’s biggest community gardening campaign with up to 300,000 volunteers involved.

in the transformation of villages, towns and cities.