Hunstanton deli celebrates being chosen to feature in national campaign

Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli is celebrating being selected as one of the top 100 small businesses in the country to be featured in a national promotional campaign.

Small Business Saturday, which was started five years ago, picks the businesses to be part of its SmallBiz100 and each small business is given a day when their business is promoted nationwide.

Said the deli’s managing director, Mark Kacary: “We were delighted to have been chosen as one of the 100. In fact we believe we are the only small business in Norfolk to have been honoured in this way.

“Small Business Saturday takes place this year on December 2, and our day in the SmallBiz100 spotlight takes place on Thursday, November 30. Being in such close proximity with Christmas, we decided to combine our annual Christmas event with Small Business Saturday by creating a larger version of our Showcase Saturday events which take place twice a month.

“On November 30 we are holding The Norfolk Deli Christmas/SmallBizSat event which will be opened by West Norfolk Borough Mayor Carol Bower.

“This will not only celebrate the remarkable year The Norfolk Deli has had, but will also celebrate many other small businesses who will be joining us on this day.”

There will be approximately ten small Norfolk producers whose products the deli stocks and sells throughout the year at the shop.

They will meet customers and talk to them about their products, offer samples and tasters and the chance to support small businesses in the run-up to Christmas.