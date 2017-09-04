Hunstanton’s Norfolk Deli celebrates ‘best in the east’ award

Hunstanton’s Norfolk’s Deli has won a magazine’s reader’s award naming it as the best food retailer in the East of England.

And the Greevegate shop is enjoying a second slice of good news having been chosen to be part of a promotion called Small Business Saturday which will give it extra publicity.

Mark and Rosie Kacary, who co-founded the deli, heard earlier this year that their business had been shortlisted for the Great British Food Awards, a scheme run by the Great British Food Magazine.

Said Rosie: “Frankly we were somewhat amazed. When we looked at who else was shortlisted for the best retailer title, we thought at least it was nice to be shortlisted.”

They received a call just over a month ago telling them the deli had won. Said Mark: “It was hard to believe that compared to the mega-sized farmshops we were listed against that there were that many people wanting to vote for us.”

The winners were announced on September 1 and will be featured in the October edition of the Great British Food magazine.

“This award is so satisfying as it is the Great British public who have voted for us in numbers and is a great reward for all the long hours we put in,” said Mark.

“An award like this should also benefit the local economy. Awards bring customers and it is hoped that this will help the business showcase the range of local Norfolk products the deli specialises in as well as attracting more visitors to Hunstanton.”

Small Business Saturday UK is a non-commercial campaign that highlights success and encourages consumers to shop locally.

Each year it chooses 100 of the best small businesses in the country with each one being awarded a day’s worth of promotion exposing them to numerous potential new customers.

Said Mark: “This gives us an opportunity to showcase our business as well as the small businesses we represent in our shop and online to the nation.”