Hunstanton’s The Norfolk Deli is commended in prestigious national awards

The Norfolk Deli at Hunstanton has been commended in the Farm Shop and Deli Awards 2017.

The Greevegate deli, run by Mark and Rosie Kacary, had entered the category for Delicatessen of the Year.

Mark was chosen as Business Person of the Year in the Mayor’s Awards for Business earlier this year.

Now in their fourth year, and one of the highlights of Farm Shop & Deli Show, the awards recognise the best specialist independent retailers in the UK.

There were entries from across the country and more than 3,000 consumer votes.

The awards were judged by a panel of experts from the world of speciality retail, fine food and food media.