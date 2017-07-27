Hunstanton store donates new laptop

Hughes Electrical in Hunstanton has donated a laptop computer to help a local charity run more efficiently.

The Heacham and district community car scheme was set up in 2002 to provide door to door services for people living in the area who have difficulties with finding suitable transport to reach local medical centres and hospitals.

Last year, its volunteer drivers carried out more than 4,500 journeys, clocking up nearly 25,000 miles travelling to hospitals in Lynn, Norwich and Cambridge.

Bill Hemmings, from the scheme, said: “With our existing computer on its last legs we were delighted that Hughes stepped in to provide a new laptop.

“This will now be used to organise bookings and help with our financial matters.”

Mark Page from Hughes in Hunstanton; “As a company that has been in Hunstanton for many years we like to support the local community when we can.

“The community car scheme is a great asset and is a lifeline for so many people in North West Norfolk and we are glad to know the laptop will be put to such good use.