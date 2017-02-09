Improvement work begins on King’s Lynn skatepark

Work on the Shed skatepark at Alive Lynnsport, which has cost £246,350, has commenced.

The on-going improvements include insulation to tackle the ongoing issue of condensation within the building and the installation of a mezzanine floor to create space for a range of activities to encourage take up of extreme sports.

These will include classrooms for workshops, viewing areas, an afterschool club, cafe and shop.

The new Skatepark facility is expected to open in May 2017.

Pictured above, from left, are councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, Richard Melton, Daniel Rushton, Alive Leisure trustees chairman Peter Lemon, Ben Walker, from WREN, Adam Reynolds, Adam Garford and project manager Mark Wedge.

mlnf17pt02002