Innovation in e-HR is focus of meeting to be held in King’s Lynn

Lynn-based HR consultany Human Capital Department has researched options available for an e-HR platform for their existing and prospective clients.

It discovered a gap in the market for a cloud HR solution which was user friendly and low cost, but tailored to meet clients’ requirements.

It is bringing interested people together to ask them what they are looking for from an e-HR platform, gain feedback and then design something that meets their needs.

A user group meeting will be held at King’s Lynn Innovation Centre on Thursday, September 28, to consider what their user requirements might be. Anyone interested in attending should contact Peter lawrence on 01553 609968 or email info@humancapitaldept.com