Inspectors give King’s Lynn hospital ‘good’ rating

A hospital in Lynn has been rated as good following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors from the independent healthcare regulator noted that the Sandringham Hospital, which is adjacent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, put their patients first and leadership was also good.

The BMI Healthcare hospital met four of the five assessed criteria, concluding it to be effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

Joanne Donovan, executive director of BMI Sandringham at the time of the inspection, said: “This report is a great reflection on the quality of health and care at the hospital.

“I am pleased that the inspectors saw our strong culture of caring, saw that services could be accessed quickly, and that all staff worked together effectively to meet the needs of the patient.

“I’d like to thank our staff, and also our patients for the wonderful feedback that they give us on a daily basis.”

Inspectors revealed that some aspects of the fabric of the building, facilities and processes require improvement to bring them up to a ‘Good’ level in the ‘safe’ criteria.

Ms Donovan said that the hospital had developed an action plan for these areas.

The CQC is an independent regulatory body that periodically inspects all hospitals in England to ensure they meet standards of care.