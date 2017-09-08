Insurance brokers in King’s Lynn High Street expands

Family run insurance brokers IBA Insurance Services in Lynn’s High Street have continued to expand by welcoming a new member on board.

Stuart Fowler joins the commercial team as commercial account executive to assist in the continuing growth of the firm.

Managing director Nick Osborne said: “We are very pleased to have brought in Stuart, who has more than ten years experience in the insurance industry, to assist us with new and existing business clients.

“As an independent insurance broker, coupled with the high level of service we offer our clients and the competitive premiums we are able to obtain, we have continued to see an increased interest from business owners for our services.

“Stuart will allow us to grow our business but more importantly allow us to maintain the service we offer when dealing with all insurance matters, most importantly if a claim should occur.” IBA Insurance Services deals with all types of insurance from home, let properties, motor, business, farm, charities, liabilty and many others.