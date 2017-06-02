Internationally renowned expert in Downham Market raises awareness of whole body therapy

An internationally renowned body therapist who regularly sees clients from across Europe is highlighting his treatment methods nearer to home - his clinic in Downham.

Owen Lewis, who helps people with pain and discomfort, has been working in his Downham clinic for the past two years.

Owen Lewis who is a body therapist known as a "structual Intergrator" Pictured Owen in his Downham Market Clinic

He describes himself as a structural integrator, using a process which helps an individual experience the optimal way of moving.

He is well known across Europe, giving lectures and running workshops for all kinds of professionals, such as physiotherapists, surgeons and yoga and pilates teachers.

Owen said: “At my busy clinic last week, I met and helped people in various degrees of pain. People had travelled from Germany, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands to see me, and just two people had come from Norfolk.

“It got me wondering why. Is Norfolk the only place in the world that has no need for my work? Or, is it simpler, that this incredibly effective way of treating people is not as well known and respected as it is in Europe? I feel now it is time for Norfolk people to get the benefit of this work.”

Structural integration is a whole body approach to treat pain and injury and uses postural realignment as well as educating people about the best way to move.

Said Owen: “Imagine using your body free of pain, stiffness or chronic stress and moving with flexibility while enjoying maximum strength. Imagine feeling relaxed yet poised and full of energy. High goals but regularly achieved at this clinic. I deal not with the symptoms, but the causes of the problem.

“A bad shoulder needs support and help from the ribs, the ribs need support from the spine, which needs help from the hips, the legs and the feet. The whole system must be considered to enable a significant and long lasting change to come about.

“Many people come to me as a way of avoiding surgery altogether or to readjust after surgery.

“I have dealt with an ever expanding range of injuries, and now specialise in chronic pain.”

Once the cause of the problem has been dealt with, he says there is no reason for people to return to see him again for repeated sessions with no end in sight.

Owen moved to Downham two years ago from the Peak District, where he ran a large multidisciplinary clinic. Once a month he teaches or presents workshops in Europe.

For more information about Owen and his work, go to AnatomyWorks.co.uk