It’s still about face-to-face communication

I know it’s a subject I’ve touched on before, but no matter how digitally connected we are, despite the many more channels of communication we have available, the simple yet vital business of meeting people face to face is essential for commerce.

I was particularly reminded of it before Christmas when members of the public were invited to drop-in sessions to have their say on the Lynn Waterfront regeneration.

It’s of massive importance to West Norfolk and how better to share information than by face to face meetings? It’s dialogue that matters most.

Within the Chamber we’ve long held it to be true, and that’s why networking has always been a vital part of our agenda. We are about helping companies to do more, and better, business, and there’s no better way of making that happen than to get people face to face.

It’s plainly a belief that’s firmly held in the region. Our West Norfolk Nites , open to all West Norfolk businesses, proved so popular in 2016 that we’re running them again this year. The format of free networking, with refreshments, will be repeated. (The first one for 2017 is at the Bank House Hotel on Monday – details www.norfolkchamber.co.uk).

Of course, in the digital world the concept of face to face networking can be a little alien to those at the start of their careers. Aside from their being used to electronic communication the younger ones among us, just like their pre digital forbears really, may also find it a bit intimidating to walk into a room of networkers. It’s up to business leaders to encourage them, and support them. Those with more experience must point out that the room is full of people who know they are there to network, so they expect to be approached.