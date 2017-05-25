Job fears grow for Jaeger staff in King’s Lynn

Fears are growing for the future of Lynn-based staff employed by troubled fashion retailer Jaeger.

Several lorries, such as those shown above, were seen at the firm’s premises on the North Lynn industrial estate last Friday, as material was removed from the site.

And it is feared that the remaining workers could be laid off within weeks, with some going as early as next week.

A number of staff are understood to have already been made redundant since the firm was placed into administration last month.

Representatives of the firm’s administrators had not responded to requests for comment as the Lynn News went to press yesterday.

But national media reports suggest suppliers who are owed money by the company are considering legal action against its former owners. MLNF17AF05212