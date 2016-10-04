King’s Lynn apprentice at JD Cooling wins prestigious national industry award

An engineer from Lynn based JD Industrial Cooling Ltd has been named the winner of the RAC National Student of the Year Award in the RAC Cooling Industry Awards 2016.

Jack Wootton, 22, pictured second left, was presented with his award at the ceremony held at London Hilton last month. He joined JD Cooling in 2015 and was in the middle of his four-year engineering apprenticeship at Grimsby Institute when the JD group offered him a job and to pay for the remainder of fees for his course which he completed earlier this year.

Recognising Jack’s progression and outstanding ability, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education nominated Jack for the award where he went up against some of the UK’s best up and coming engineers.

John Dye, managing director of JD Cooling Group said: “Jack’s win is the group’s second and together with four runners-up in the last six years, we have a lot of experience with our apprentices being successful in this prestigious national industry award. What makes Jack stand out is that when he first came to us he was actually paying for his own further education at Grimsby Institute, including the fees and considerable expenses involved with travelling and staying away from home.

“I am delighted that this extraordinary commitment has been recognised by the judges although even without this, Jack’s talent is obvious and he has the potential to go as far as his ambition takes him within this exciting industry of ours.

“As a company based on employing local people, we are passionate about growing our own talent by offering apprenticeships to the next generation of aspiring engineers who are looking for a career in this sector. We are committed to providing the support and guidance to enable them to achieve the invaluable experience required when completing an apprenticeship.”

JD Cooling Group, which lays claim to being the UK’s leading independent supplier of bespoke cooling systems to the fresh and processed produce industry, expanded to deliver natural refrigerant systems to a wider market in recognition of the rapid change that the industry faces to switch away from HFCs.

The firm, based in Lynn, with regional offices in Manchester and Scotland, was established in 2000. It now designs, installs and services specialist systems for food industry customers all over the UK and the world.