King’s Lynn architectural practice to embark on major new project

A Lynn firm of architectural specialists can look back on a string of significant achievements and forwards to an exciting major project as it celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Calvert Brain and Fraulo Architectural Ltd, of 3 Portland Street, is going from strength to strength since it was set up in August 2007. It works from the same offices as its sister company Calvert Brain and Fraulo Ltd, Consulting Structural and Civil Engineers, which is now in its 23rd year.

Working side by side, the two companies offer complimentary design services with the architectural practice having the advantage of incorporating engineering solutions in their designs from the outset.

The range of projects which the architectural practice undertakes is extensive. It includes bespoke house designs for private individuals, multiple housing schemes for both private sector and registered social landlords, barn conversions, house extensions, work on historic buildings, new build leisure centre facilities, industrial buildings and refurbishment of existing commercial premises.

Said principal Roy Brain, who founded the practice in 2007: “All of our designs are carefully considered to ensure they meet our client brief as well as being creative and providing practical and elegant solutions, within budget.”

He said everyone “took great pride” in receiving recognition in the Mayor’s Design Awards 2016, being Highly Commended in the category of extensions for a domestic project in South Wootton.

Next for the firm is an exciting large project to deliver a new fields trials station at the John Innes Centre in Norwich, with work due to start in the next few months.

A few years ago the practice incorporated Peter Godfrey Building Design Consultant and more recently has benefited from the wealth of experience provided by chartered architect Mark Kenney RIBA. The Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists has also confirmed the practice as a being part of their Group Membership Scheme.

Recently Amrinder Chana took on the role of Associate within the practice. He has a degree in Architectural Technology and Design, is an Associate member of CIAT and has an extensive technical knowledge.

Roy said: “Our staff are each highly qualified, loyal and committed to delivering high quality solutions to our clients. Their dedication and pride in their work has been exceptional.

“Architectural technicians Shaun Gayton and Preja Khanal together with Shona Greig, head of admin, all joined at the inception of the business and have played a big part in making Calvert Brain and Fraulo Architectural Ltd the well-established and highly thought of business we have become.”