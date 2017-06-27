King’s Lynn barber selected to join Great British Barbering Academy as an educator

Barber Yucel Olmezkaya, of Gould Barbers in Lynn, has been chosen to be employed by the Great British Barbering Academy, a premium education service, which means he will be leading training courses in barber shops within a 50-mile catchement area of Lynn.

Yucel, a master barber of ten years, was selected after performing an outstanding demonstration on the GBBA stage in May at Barber UK, one of the UK’s largest barber trade shows.

He passed the application phase that included hundreds of the UK’s finest barbers and only ten of these hairstylists were invited to demonstrate their talents.

His success is particularly notable since he only returned to the trade four years ago having previously suffered from mental illness. He said: “I had to start from the bottom again as I was away from the trade for many years. I had to touch up my skills and needed to catch up on the current fashions.

“Since I returned to the male grooming industry my goal has been to become an educator. Barbering saved my life and has helped me to see that delivering my knowledge to others is my passion. I am very excited to be teaching with the GBBA in the coming months.”

After his return to barbering, the former policeman won the coveted Hall of Fame award from the British Barbers’ Association in 2016 and in 2017 was named South East England Regional Champion in the Britain’s Best Shave competition, which he describes as the highlight of his career.

The GBBA holds the licence to run courses on behalf of men’s grooming brand The Bluebeards Revenge.