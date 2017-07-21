King’s Lynn based care firm expands its services

A new care support service launched by a Lynn businessman aims to ease everyday challenges facing some individuals.

Reaching Out, which covers Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, is a follow-on from Pro-Active Care Support, which was founded last year by Darren Gibson.

He is the partner of Natalie Pilgrim, who set up Sprinkle Twinkle craft shop in West Lynn two years ago and which is now a successful online business.

Reaching Out has developed the services offered by Pro-Active Care Support so that a wider range of assistance can be offered. These include helping those who may have mental health and financial issues or who are suffering from loneliness or facing bereavement.

Said Darren: “Sadly due to cuts being made by other organisations, people are losing their support network which is where Reaching Out aims to step in.

“We listen and help in respect of our support services, but we also guide people to get the right professional help should they need it. We have specialists in all areas that we can refer people to and we can ‘hand hold’ them should they feel anxious or uptight about the situation. We know how hard it is facing up to problems and situations but burying your head in the sand makes things worse.

“We also understand that at times people can frustrate you and its hard to ‘let off steam’ when you feel you will be judged or seen as a failure but with Reaching Out you can tell us anything you like, shout, scream, cry or just know someone is there for you when you need it.”

The service also offers a Wellbeing Call for a friendly chat or a reminder to take medication.

Every contact is treated in the strictest confidence.

Reaching Out, which has just taken on two members of staff for admin and telephone support, is also looking at setting up a friendship support group for people of all ages. For a small fee, transport can be provided to and from the meetings.

To contact Reaching Out call 01553 816519 or go to its website www.reaching-out.co.uk