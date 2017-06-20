King’s Lynn based Williams Refrigeration appoints new business development manager to join expanding sales team in Middle East

Williams Refrigeration, based in Lynn, has appointed a new business development manager who will be driving up sales in Dubai.

The Middle East is an important market area for the company in Bryggen Road, North Lynn Industrial Estate, which is a division of AFE Group Ltd.

Daniel Hall, who has been appointed to the new role, will be working alongside the existing four person team based in the AFE offices in Dubai.

As well as promoting Williams products, Daniel will also support the other AFE leading equipment brands in the region – Falcon prime cooking equipment and Mono bakery equipment.

Daniel is an ex-chef with over 20 years’ experience of the hospitality, retail and consumer foods markets, both in the UK and the Middle East, where he has been based for the past 11 years.

Daniel said: “I’ve been impressed by the way the Williams, Falcon and Mono brands are so respected in the Middle East. They are liked by operators and I’m getting really positive feedback.”

Tim Smith is managing director of Williams and CEO of the AFE Group. He said: “Daniel is a commercially strong and innovative leader with an excellent understanding of the Middle East market. His proven ability to drive business and grow sales will be invaluable in helping the AFE brands to continue to expand and grow in the Middle East. The region remains a key focus and ever important for us.”

Williams Refrigeration offers a wide range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, merchandisers and blast chillers. It supplies hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, bars and kitchens around the world.