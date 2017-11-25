King’s Lynn businessman off to Dubai on trade mission

A businessman based at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre is taking part in a trade mission for small and medium-sized businesses to Dubai.

Peter Lawrence, a director of Human CapitalDepartment, flies out to the middle eastern state on Monday for four days in a visit

The trip for 30 businessmen and women has been arranged by small business support group Enterprise Nation. Amongst them is Mr Lawrence, founder of local HR Consultancy, Human Capital Department who is a familiar face to many in the region.

According to the the British Chamber of Commerce, there are more than 5,000 British firms based in the UAE. The region’s market is worth $197.5 billion for the UK.

While it is the fourth largest export market outside the EU, it is also the 11th biggest in the world, with an emerging and thriving SME community.

Mr Lawrence grabbed the opportunity to join the Trade Mission having lived and worked in the Gulf previously and so is familiar with local culture and cultural nuances.

He has already managed to arrange meetings with five Dubai-based business in addition to the formal programme but hopes to meet others responsible for HR Projects such as change management, national development, HR transformation and HR training and development.

He said: “There are obviously big prizes to be had trading out there. Although there has been some economic difficulties this year, it is still somewhere that good contracts are able to be won.

“But there are traps to be avoided. I’ve been surprised at the lack of cultural sensitivies some people are capable of showing.

“I was in Oman previously and they are very pro-Biritsh. Qatar is probably less so. But there is still trade to be won and I hope that we can do well out there.”

Human Capital Department were the winner of the West Norfolk Mayor Business Award for Innovation earlier this year.